Troy Allen Hillegass, 48, of Earl

Township, died March 23, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Victoria Gray (Conner) Hillegass, to whom he was married for almost 20 years.

Born April 3, 1970, in West Reading, he was a son of Glenn James and Jo Ann (Yaklowich) Hillegass of Oley.

Troy was a 1988 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He was a member of the high school and American Legion state championship baseball teams. After high school, he played ASA fast pitch softball with Fleetwood Chiropractic in Lyons, and periodically traveled with the Leesport-based Sunners. Once his playing days had concluded, he coached youth baseball in Earl Township, an activity which brought him much joy and satisfaction.

He was employed as a tool and die maker, and company support tech with Proto-Cast, LLC, in Douglassville for 30 years.

A true outdoorsman, Troy enjoyed hunting, camping, and was an excellent fisherman. Traveling to Black Lake, N.Y., was his favorite fishing trip. When he could, Troy

never hesitated to go out of his way to help others. Troy's friendship was unconditional.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his two sons, Nolan Daniel Hillegass and Paden James Hillegass, both at home.

Other survivors include his brother, Jedd M. Hillegass, husband of Wendy A. Myers, of Hopewell, N.J.; his best friend, Greg Apgar, of New Berlinville; his brother-in-law, Charles, husband of Annabelle Feldman, of Miami, Fla.; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to David Buttaro Cancer Foundation and Stretch The Ride, 1611 Medical Drive, Pottstown, PA 19463 and/or One Run

Together, 135 School House Lane, Coatesville, PA 19320. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



