Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Kline Obituary

Troy R. Kline, 54, of Wernersville, passed away on August 6th, 2019, in Einstein Hospital, Philadelphia.

He was the loving companion of 20

years of Wendy Rakowiecki. Born in Reading, he was the son of Richard Kline, Exeter Township, and the late Pearl (Nittinger) Kline.

Surviving in addition to his companion and father, is one son, Jonah Kline, Reading, Pa.; sister, Karen L. Benne,

companion of Troy Conrad, Fleetwood, Pa. He is also

remembered by niece, Joey Leutze, wife of Egon Leutze; great-nephews, Gunnar and Emerson; great-niece, Carlee; nephew, Shawn Haag, companion of Desirae

Ransom; great-nephew, Isaiah; great-niece, Lana. He will also be missed by Mr. Charlie, his handsome, rescued

loving cat.

Troy is predeceased by sister, Starr Haag.

Troy lived for his music. Always first in line for Grateful Dead tickets. Collected albums, 45s; music always in the air when he was around.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at our house, 82 S. Reber St., Wernersville, starting at 2:00 p.m. and never ending.

Please join his family to remember Troy. NFA, my Love....

"Fare you well, fare you well, i love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul."

Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now