|
Troy R. Kline, 54, of Wernersville, passed away on August 6th, 2019, in Einstein Hospital, Philadelphia.
He was the loving companion of 20
years of Wendy Rakowiecki. Born in Reading, he was the son of Richard Kline, Exeter Township, and the late Pearl (Nittinger) Kline.
Surviving in addition to his companion and father, is one son, Jonah Kline, Reading, Pa.; sister, Karen L. Benne,
companion of Troy Conrad, Fleetwood, Pa. He is also
remembered by niece, Joey Leutze, wife of Egon Leutze; great-nephews, Gunnar and Emerson; great-niece, Carlee; nephew, Shawn Haag, companion of Desirae
Ransom; great-nephew, Isaiah; great-niece, Lana. He will also be missed by Mr. Charlie, his handsome, rescued
loving cat.
Troy is predeceased by sister, Starr Haag.
Troy lived for his music. Always first in line for Grateful Dead tickets. Collected albums, 45s; music always in the air when he was around.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at our house, 82 S. Reber St., Wernersville, starting at 2:00 p.m. and never ending.
Please join his family to remember Troy. NFA, my Love....
"Fare you well, fare you well, i love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul."
Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.
www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com