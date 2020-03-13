Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Trudy Hiester


1946 - 2020
Trudy E. Hiester, 73, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, March 12, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, Allentown. Trudy was born in Fleetwood, on October 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Mary Jane (Heller) and Frederick Hiester Sr. Trudy is survived by two sisters, Rose Strause and Hilda May Yeager; three brothers: Kenneth Hiester, Warren Hiester and Frederick Hiester Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews Trudy was predeceased by a sister, Julie Ann Leck. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
