Tudor Albu Sr., of Pike Township, died January 15, 2020, in Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia. He was the husband of Ecaterina (Dumitrache) Albu. Born October 24, 1935 in Giurgeni, Ialomita, Romania, he was a son of the late Marin and Elena (Bajanaru) Albu. Tudor is survived by 14 children: Constantin, husband of Maria Albu; Elena Albu; Florian, husband of Mery Albu; Ioan “John,” husband of Wendy Albu; Gabriel, husband of Tara Albu; Augustine, husband of Gernalyn Albu; Cristian Albu; Ana (Albu), wife of Peter Calancea; Daniel Albu; Magdalena Albu, fiancee of Nicholas DeNaples; Tudor Albu Jr.; Joshua, husband of Kirsten Albu; George, husband of Georgiana Albu; and Marin, husband of Lauren Albu. He was predeceased by a son, Nicu White (1963-2017). There are also 36 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Other survivors include two sisters, Elena Niculae and Maria Balan. He was predeceased by three brothers: George, Opera and Ionel Albu. Viewings will be held Friday, January 24, from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m., and Saturday, January 25, from 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., both in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services will begin in the funeral home, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Bern Cemetery, Bern Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020