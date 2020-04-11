|
Tyler James Forry, 31, of Cumru Township, passed away at 11:48 PM, Thursday, April 9, at his residence. Tyler was born in Reading, on May 16, 1988, a son of Lori L. (Feeney) Forry and John M. Forry, of Cumru Twp. He was the Fiancee of Kate E. Yelk. Graduating from Governor Mifflin High School, class of 2006, he earned a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State. He served in the US Navy as a Medic at 20 Palms with the Marines at the rank of HM-5. Tyler then worked until Illness last year as a Mechanical Engineer at Oxicool. They manufactured refrigerant free air conditioners. In addition to his parents and grandparents, Tyler is survived by two brothers, Ryan E. Forry, husband of Mary, of Poquoson, VA; and Ethan D. Forry, of Mohnton, PA. and by his Maternal Grandparents Donald and Jane Feeney of Reading and Paternal grandparents Susan Forry of Reading and Randall Forry of Wernersville, and by nephews, Logan, Liam, Eoin and nieces, Ryan and Annabelle Services are private at the convenience of family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Veterans Making a Difference 2412 Spring Street West Lawn, PA 19609 Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020