John Tyler Szablowski passed peacefully on April 20, 2019, in Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Born December 12, 1963, in Reading, Pa., Tyler fought a long hard battle with heart disease and kidney disease.

Tyler was an avid hiker, photographer and music lover. He loved walking on the beach with friends philosophizing, spending time with Lisa, and going to movie night or watching "Survivor" with the dogs. His gratefulness never waivered. Though his illness left his body weak, his mind remained happy, joyous and free.

Tyler was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nancy Szablowski; and his brother, Gary Szablowski. His beloved son, Samuel Tyler Brown, passed on March 5, of this year.

Tyler is survived by his granddaughter, sweet Lola Doyle; sisters, Holly Hayman and Kathy Shaw; stepchildren, Brandee Nichols and Dillon Nichols; "The Boyz," Shorty and Gizmo; and the great loves of his life, his amazing wife, Lisa, and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

A Celebration of Tyler's wonderful life and Sam's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11a.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Paoli, Pa. In lieu of flowers, Lisa has asked that a donation be made to the charity closest to your heart.

Tyler is missed dearly, but comfort and joy are taken in the knowledge that he is walking with Sam in the sunshine of the Spirit forever.



