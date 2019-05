Tyrone L. Berger, 74, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away May 23, 2019, in the Southeastern Veteran Center, Spring City, Pa.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Lillian A.

(Heffner) Berger.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9 a.m., in Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown, Pa.