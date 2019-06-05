Tyrone L. Vaughn, 72, passed away

peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, in his Wernersville home, surrounded by his

loving family.

Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late John L. and Ada M. (Wells) Vaughn. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. Vaughn to whom he was married for almost 50 years. They were married on July 8, 1967.

Tyrone started his work career at Brentwood Post before joining General Motors Corporation as an autoworker. He worked for GM for 30 years before retiring in 1999.

Tyrone loved the Lord and going to GT Church, West Lawn.

He was a loving father, husband and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Tyrone is survived by three children: Deborah Vaughn, Joliet, Ill., Antoine, husband of Nichole Vaughn,

Woodbridge, Va., and Antoinette Bishop (Christopher), Sinking Spring; two grandchildren, Antoine Vaughn Jr., Woodbridge, Va., and Jamaari Vaughn Bishop, Sinking Spring; nephews and nieces: Willie, Lisa, Lonnie, Elaine, Earl, Tyrina, William and D'Nayyah, all of Baltimore.

Also surviving are four sisters: Edmonia Kelson, Baltimore, Ada, wife of Bobby McClain, Baltimore, Lillian Wright,

Baltimore, and Syvil, wife of Michael Mobley, Rosedale, Md.; one uncle, Edward Vaughn, Baltimore; and one aunt, Dorothy, Baltimore; in addition to numerous other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tyrone was predeceased by his brothers, John L. and Maurice Vaughn; a sister, Deborah Vaughn; and a niece, Sharon Allen.

A celebration of Tyrone's life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at GT Church, 1110 Snyder Road, West Lawn, PA 19609, followed by burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Pa. Repast will then be held at GT Church.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



