|
|
V. Theresa Ruzowicz, known to her family as “Bachi,” age 92, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. She was the ninth of ten children born to the late Thomas and Vincentine Babicki of Chester, PA. Theresa was a graduate of Chester High School and went on to attend arts school in Philadelphia. In 1946 she married Tony, the love of her life, and together they had three children. In 1969, the family moved to Reading where she then called home for the remainder of her life. Theresa had numerous vocations: she was a hairdresser, an Administrator for GPU, and a Real Estate agent. In lieu of retirement, she became an assistant at a hair salon and occupied herself with hospital visitations and volunteering with meals on wheels. Theresa lived for family beach vacations, jumping the waves until her late 80’s. She was the biggest fan of her grandchildren and was in attendance at every school event, sports game, recital, you name it. She was the first person to arrive – she was even found visiting her grandson in Japan in her early 80’s. She was the proud G-Bachi to her four great grandchildren. She loved each of them “to pieces.” Theresa had friends that became family near and dear to her heart: Marc and Denise Price and their children Shane, Matthew, Joseph and Blake. Theresa was truly the best, unless you forgot to bring her a cocktail at 5 PM, “a Manhattan,” of course. She is survived by her three children: Anthony Ruzowicz (Lisa); Charlene Slocum (Robert); and Deborah Birks (Bill); her grandchildren: Brian Slocum (Chris); Jeffrey Slocum (Natsuki); Caitlin Nicholson (David); and her great grandchildren Alice, Trinity, Leon, and Cameron. Theresa is preceded by her husband, Anthony Ruzowicz, and grandson, William Birks III. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Relatives are invited to her viewing at the church from 9:30 until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the NOPE Task Force at 126 East Baltimore Pike, Media PA 19063. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020