Valentina B. Bertoni, 93, formerly of Shillington, passed August 31st in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of Umberto Bertoni and Emma (Zucchi) Bertoni. She is survived by a brother, Remo Bertoni and wife, Elizabeth of Texas. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Waller Bertoni. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com