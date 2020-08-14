Valentine Cinciarelli Valentine Cinciarelli, 94, died August 5, 2020 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was the widower of Mafalda (Philistine) Cinciarelli, who died in 1983. Born, April 22, 1926, in Reading, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Domenica (DiSantis) Cinciarelli. Val was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed by the Reading Railroad; Brown’s Trailer Division of Clark Equipment, as a welder; and Dana Parish, as an inspector, until he retired. Val served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War, and then served in the Army Reserves for a number of years. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Val served as Membership Chairperson for the Northmont Fellowship Association; he volunteered for Berks County Encore’s Meals-on-Wheels program as a packer; Berks County Elections in Muhlenberg Township as Majority Inspector, until resigning in 2017; and lastly, for Berks County Encore VITA program as an assistant for the Pennsylvania rebate property tax. Surviving is his daughter, Louise, wife of Andrew Horwat of Haymarket, VA; his two granddaughters, Valerie, wife of Michael Geiger of Fairfax, VA; and Hilary, wife of Daniel Hartung of Harrisburg; and his seven great grandchildren: Molly, Lyla, Gia, Ryan, Mason, Lucy, and Vincent. Also surviving is his sister, Mary, widow of Joseph Klick of Reading; and his longtime companion Dorothy “Dottie” Smith of Alsace Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 20 th at 1 p.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.