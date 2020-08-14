1/1
Valentine Cinciarelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valentine Cinciarelli Valentine Cinciarelli, 94, died August 5, 2020 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was the widower of Mafalda (Philistine) Cinciarelli, who died in 1983. Born, April 22, 1926, in Reading, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Domenica (DiSantis) Cinciarelli. Val was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed by the Reading Railroad; Brown’s Trailer Division of Clark Equipment, as a welder; and Dana Parish, as an inspector, until he retired. Val served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War, and then served in the Army Reserves for a number of years. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Val served as Membership Chairperson for the Northmont Fellowship Association; he volunteered for Berks County Encore’s Meals-on-Wheels program as a packer; Berks County Elections in Muhlenberg Township as Majority Inspector, until resigning in 2017; and lastly, for Berks County Encore VITA program as an assistant for the Pennsylvania rebate property tax. Surviving is his daughter, Louise, wife of Andrew Horwat of Haymarket, VA; his two granddaughters, Valerie, wife of Michael Geiger of Fairfax, VA; and Hilary, wife of Daniel Hartung of Harrisburg; and his seven great grandchildren: Molly, Lyla, Gia, Ryan, Mason, Lucy, and Vincent. Also surviving is his sister, Mary, widow of Joseph Klick of Reading; and his longtime companion Dorothy “Dottie” Smith of Alsace Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 20 th at 1 p.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved