Valerie Faye Glaze Valarie Faye Glaze, 60, of Reading, passed away Friday, June 19th, at her residence. Valarie was born in Lincolnton, GA on May 31, 1960, the daughter of Reaver (Hogan) Glaze, of Reading and the late Sylvester Glaze. She joined Union Baptist Church at a early age upon coming to Reading. Valarie graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1978, and worked as a Secretary at the Former Western Electric Reading, PA. Valarie is survived by her daughter Kayla M. Glenn and her grandson Kaleb I. Nixon, “Her Pumpkin”, of Reading, PA. With an eye for fashion, she enjoyed good music, dancing, and good food. Valarie is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn Davies (David Sr.) of Bernville, Marilyn Glaze of Reading, Cheryl Sims Bair of Exeter, along with her brothers, Lester Glaze of Reading, Alvin Glaze (Cynthia) of Reading, and Wesley Glaze of Robesonia. She is also survived by her goddaughter Joy F. Davies of Temple. A host of nieces, nephews, an Aunt, a Uncle, cousins and dear friends are left to cherish her memory. A Memorial Service will be held in the John P. Feeney Funeral Home Gardenss o Friday JUne 26 at 2 PM friends are invited to call form 1 - 2 PM. The Religious service will be webcast, address below, for those who cannot attend. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, 625 N 4th St at Centre Avenue Reading, PA 19601 610-372-4160. Obituary, Webcast of her service at 2 PM and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.