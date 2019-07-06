Valerie L. ( Smith ) Maginnis, 94, of Amity Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at

Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

Born in Rahway, N.J., she was the daughter of the late W. Rulon and Anna (Wilson) Smith. She was the widow of Herbert Maginnis.

Valerie worked at the former Palmer Candy Factory in Reading, Pa., and held various jobs over her life. She

enjoyed playing golf and bowling. She really loved to walk as her form of exercise, walking for miles upon miles.

Valerie was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving Valerie are 1 son, Timothy Maginnis, husband of Lynne, of Mohrsville, Pa.; 1 daughter, Jana Schaeffer, wife of Joseph, of Oley, Pa. She is survived by 6 grand-children: Kevin, Marcilene, Andrew, Caitlyn, Jessica and Katie-Mae; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by 4 sisters; and a son, Gary Maginnis.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



