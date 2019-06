Velma Matthew, 85, formerly of

Wernersville, died May 29th.

Survived by husband, Harold E. Matthew; daughter, Jan Matthew Tamanini; granddaughter, Tori Levine; two great-grandchildren, all Harrisburg; and grandson, Joe Tamanini, in California.

A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22nd at St. Daniel's Lutheran Church, Robesonia. RSVP http://bit.ly/VMatthew.

Memorial donations to the at http://bit.ly/VelmaMatthewAlzWalk.