Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Vera (Bashore) Hoffman


1923 - 2019
Vera (Bashore) Hoffman Obituary

Vera M. Hoffman, 95, of Myerstown, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Robert H. Hoffman, who died August 1, 1997. Born in Bethel on November 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Elizabeth (Price) Bashore.

A member of Myerstown Church Of The Brethren, Vera worked at Bernville Wire Manufacturing for over five years.

She is survived by sons, James, husband of Rebecca

Hoffman, of Myerstown; Brian, husband of Sharon

Hoffman, of Myerstown; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several

nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Anspach; sons, Terry and Craig Hoffman; sisters: Stella Brandt, Edna Wolfe, Emma Phillipy, Verna Miller, Helen Bashore and Cora Bashore; and brothers, Russell, Arthur, Naum, Roy and Lester Bashore.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Tulpehocken Cemetery,

Richland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland, PA 17087.

GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
