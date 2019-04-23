Verna (Bucher) Hart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna (Bucher) Hart.
Service Information
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
19533
(610)-926-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers


Verna L. Hart, 95, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale.

She was the wife of Louis M. Hart. They were married on November 1, 1942, and

celebrated seventy-six years of marriage.

Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Emma Bucher. Verna was a member of

Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Louis R. "Rick" Hart, Reading, and Lynda S. (Hart) Knarr, wife of Barry Knarr, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren:

Briana, Christopher and Justin; and two great-granddaughters, Caleigh and Zoey.

Verna was predeceased by a grandson, Taylor; and a sister, Anna Zerr.

Services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery,

Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Thursday, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.