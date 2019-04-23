Verna L. Hart, 95, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale.

She was the wife of Louis M. Hart. They were married on November 1, 1942, and

celebrated seventy-six years of marriage.

Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Emma Bucher. Verna was a member of

Bethany United Methodist Church, Hamburg. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Louis R. "Rick" Hart, Reading, and Lynda S. (Hart) Knarr, wife of Barry Knarr, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren:

Briana, Christopher and Justin; and two great-granddaughters, Caleigh and Zoey.

Verna was predeceased by a grandson, Taylor; and a sister, Anna Zerr.

Services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery,

Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Thursday, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



