Verna M. Kopicz (Miller), 96, of Centre Township, died peacefully at home on May 21, 2019.

Born in Fleetwood, Pa., and was the

daughter of the late William and Pearl

Miller.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Nicholas J. Kopicz, in 2014. They were married 71 years.

Verna was the second oldest of nine children, all

predeceased her.

Verna lived through the Depression and WW II era. She worked at the Wide Awake shirt factory in Reading. She was also involved with the Centerport Grange and Pamona Grange and held offices.

She was a member of the Central Berks Fire Company and the Centerport Ladies Auxiliary, and marched in

parades for the Fire Company, a member of the Centerport Flower Club, and Pa. Farmer's Assoc., and Pa. Holstein Assoc., faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Tilden Township, greeter at St. Mary's Church, Hamburg, Pa., and a member of Women's Guild of St. Mary's; she belonged to Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, which she enjoyed going to every Tuesday, and loved all the members there.

She did a lot of baking for charities and farm sales in the past years. She also wrote a Christmas article for the

newspapers and won, and an article about her family was published. She had recipes published in farm cookbooks. In 1968, her family was voted Outstanding Farm Family of Berks County. She was so proud of her family. She and her husband owned and operated three farms, and milked

dairy cows.

Verna was a very hard working farm wife and loving mother to four children. She dedicated her life to her

family and farm life. She had large gardens and canned hundreds of jars of fruits and vegetables. She was the heart and soul of our large family dinners and gatherings, and made the best potato filling. She also loved country music, religious music, Polka music, enjoyed trips to the casino, loved her flowers, but truly loved having her family around her and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful inspirations to all who knew her and her faith in God, always carried her through the rough times.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Richard, husband of Sandy Kopicz, Bruce, husband of Cathy Kopicz, Leonard Kopicz, companion of Cathy Stoudt, and Carol, wife of Randy Weyer.

She will also be a sweet memory to eight grandchildren: Ryan, Bradley, Troy, Andrew, Lisa, Alicia, Chad and Mark; and step-grandson, David; and seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by three sisters: Esther, Betty and Gloria; and five brothers: Howard, Leon, Sonny, Marvin and Ray.

The Kopicz family would like to thank Bernville Family Practice for their dedication to Verna's health over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the Mass in the church, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the above address. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online

