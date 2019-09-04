Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Laureldale Cemetery
4631 Pottsville Pike, Rt. 61
Reading, PA
Verna (Kerschner) Moser

Verna A. Moser, 103, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Sunday, September 1st in the Laurel Center in Hamburg.

Verna was married to the late Earl Moser who passed away April 26, 2002.

Verna was the daughter of the late Irvin and Della (Sterner) Kerschner. Verna was a very hard worker. She was formerly employed in the restaurant industry and the former Temple Apparel.

Surviving are Verna's children: Betty Mae Degler, wife of Richard A. Degler, of Andreas; Leona Faye Nothstein,

widow of Earl M. Nothstein Jr., of Allentown; Carol Ann Oswald, widow of Lloyd Oswald, of Reading; and Harold C. Hinnershitz, husband of Nancy Hinnershitz, of Westover, Md.

There are eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also three sisters: Fern Stricker, Ruth Schappel and Dorothy Heckman.

Verna was predeceased by five brothers; and one sister.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6th at noon in Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Rt. 61, Reading, PA. Reverend Grant Wickert will officiate.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online

condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
