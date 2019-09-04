|
|
Verna A. Moser, 103, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Sunday, September 1st in the Laurel Center in Hamburg.
Verna was married to the late Earl Moser who passed away April 26, 2002.
Verna was the daughter of the late Irvin and Della (Sterner) Kerschner. Verna was a very hard worker. She was formerly employed in the restaurant industry and the former Temple Apparel.
Surviving are Verna's children: Betty Mae Degler, wife of Richard A. Degler, of Andreas; Leona Faye Nothstein,
widow of Earl M. Nothstein Jr., of Allentown; Carol Ann Oswald, widow of Lloyd Oswald, of Reading; and Harold C. Hinnershitz, husband of Nancy Hinnershitz, of Westover, Md.
There are eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also three sisters: Fern Stricker, Ruth Schappel and Dorothy Heckman.
Verna was predeceased by five brothers; and one sister.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6th at noon in Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Rt. 61, Reading, PA. Reverend Grant Wickert will officiate.
The Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. in Temple is
entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online
condolences may be made at
www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019