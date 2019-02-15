Vernard L. Dingle, 46, of the Laurel Center, Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Penn

State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born in Chester, he was the son of Vernard Brown and Stephanie Diane Dingle.

Vern was a 1991 graduate of Hamburg Area High School.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Laurel Center, 125 Holly Road, Hamburg. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



