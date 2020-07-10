1/
Vernon Fronheiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Fronheiser Vernon B. Fronheiser, 91, of Topton, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton, where he was a resident for two weeks. He was the widower of Dorothy Joan (Davidson) Fronheiser, who died on March 20, 2018. Born in Washington Township, PA, Vernon was a son of the late Warren and Ida (Benfield) Fronheiser, He attended St. John-Hill U.C.C. Church, Boyertown, and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army and The Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the Korean War. Vernon worked as a General Manager at the former Superior Underwear Mill in Bechtelsville from the time he was 16 until the plant closure in 1976, He then worked in the same capacity at Dutch Knitting Mill in Hamburg for 10 years, and then as a Custodian for the Boyertown Area School District for 10 years. After his retirement, Vernon worked at Fronheiser Pools, as a repairman and in the warehouse. He also served as the Township Supervisor for District Township in the 1970’s. Vernon was a member of Boyertown Lodge No. 741, F.&A.M., Grundsow Lodge No. 13, East Greenville and Mertztown Rod and Gun Club. Vernon enjoyed gardening and farming his sweetcorn and cantaloupe. Vernon is survived by his two children, V. Kirlin, husband of Tina C. (Kline) Fronheiser, Alburtis, and Mary Lou (Fronheiser) Keiser, Topton; two grandchildren, Chase R. Keiser and Hadyn D. Keiser; and a sister, Fern Fronheiser, Boyertown. In addition to his parents, Vernon was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Fronheiser. Services for Vernon will be held privately by his family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved