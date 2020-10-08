Vernon G. Rapp Vernon G. Rapp of Muhlenberg Park passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Hampton G. Rapp and Elsie C. (Englebright) Rapp. Vern is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy R. (Spohn) Rapp, daughter Lynanne R Hesse, wife of Stephen Hesse of Flying Hills, son Jeffrey D. Rapp of Bernville, son Gregory A. Rapp, husband of Karen McDonald of Forked River, NJ. He is also survived by grandchildren Christine A. Scheipe and Peyton Whittington. He is also survived by a brother, Michael T. Rapp of Phoenixville. He was predeceased by grandson Benjamin W. Scheipe. Vern graduated from Reading High School in 1954 and Gettysburg College in 1958. He spent his working career in the field of Information Technology. He was employed by Western Electric Company, The Polymer Corporation, Meridian Bank and retired from Merant Solutions. He also sold business forms to the Information Technology community for Shelby Business Forms. He was a Past President of the Data Processing Management Association. He was an Elder and an active member of St. John’s Reformed Church of Sinking Spring and served on the church Consistory and was a past leader of the Spiritual Council. The most important thing in his life was his belief in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour. Vern enjoyed golf, tennis and hunting but his favorite sport was snow skiing. He skied well into his late 70s. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Vern’s name to St. John’s Reformed Church 4001 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring 19608. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences,l visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
