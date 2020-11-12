Vernon J. “Smoke” Hecker Vernon J. “Smoke” Hecker, 84, of Blandon, passed away November 11, 2020 at Berkshire Center where he had been a guest since November 6th. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late James Vernon and Ethel May (Shuman) Hecker. He was the widower of Patricia A. (Wilhelm) Hecker who passed away January 31, 2015. He was a sales representative for Northeastern Distributing for many years. He worked for the Maidencreek Township road crew until age 75. He was a 1954 graduate of the former Ontelaunee High School, where he was a standout athlete. He was outstanding fast-pitch ballplayer and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a member of the Dutchman Hunting Camp, Clearfield PA, various fire companies and bowling leagues. He served the Blandon Fire Company as Fire Chief from 1977 until 2001. He loved his grandchildren and attending all their activities. He is survived by his children, Bryan S. husband of Christine A. Hecker, Shillington, Lois A. wife of Michael C. Harmelin, Tamaqua, 5 grandchildren, Ryan husband of Alison Kelly, Michael husband of Kara Kelly, Collin husband of Brielle Hecker, Lindsey A. Hecker, Braden Hecker, 2 step-granddaughters Rachel Harmelin and Alexandra Harmelin, 3 great-grandchildren Olivia, Gwendolyn and Nolan Kelly. He is also survived by his companion Catherine Wilson. Viewing on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington. In lieu of flowers please remember Smoke by contributing to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA 19508 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com