Vernon "Bill" Murray, 81, of Alsace Twp., passed away on March 28, 2019, at Topton Lutheran Home.

He was the husband of Doris A. (Guigley) Murray. Born in Myersdale, Pa., he was the son of the late Vernon E. and Theresa

(Geiger) Murray.

Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran proudly serving during the Korean Conflict on the USS Valley Forge. He was employed for 23 years as a tire builder for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company of Pottstown and for 20 years at The Reading Hospital working in housekeeping. Bill will be remembered for being a wonderful and loving husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather.

He was predeceased by his half sister, Pattie Geiger.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Debra A. Adam, wife of Roy L., of Shoemakersville; and

Terry L. McCormick, fiancé of Hans Roessler Jr., of Bloomsbury, N.J. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jason Althouse, husband of Avery, Terrilyn Althouse, Dr. Alex McCormick, husband of Dr. Megan Rodgers McCormick, Lauren Stevens, Corrinne and Tyler McCormick and Zoey Adam; 12 great-grandchildren; half sisters, Linda Baughman, wife of

Willard and Michaelina Bolden, wife of Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens.

