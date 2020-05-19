Vernon Schaner
Vernon C.C. Schaner, Sr., 92, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of Jeannette I. (Long) Schaner, who died July 23, 2013. Born in Greenwich Twp., he was the son of the late Curtis M. and Florence (Bennicoff) Schaner. Vernon was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for twenty-nine years for Pennsylvania Steel, Hamburg, retiring in 1991. Vernon was a member of Salem E.C. Church, Lenhartsville. Vernon is survived by five sons: Robert C.L. Schaner, Sr., husband of Shelva J. (Gruber), Shoemakersville; Norman G. Schaner, husband of Cynthia (Burkert), Hamburg; Vernon C.C. Schaner, Jr., Hamburg; Gary R. Schaner, husband of Tammy (Shollenberger), Hamburg; and Paul G.E. Schaner, husband of Lisa (Bates), Reading; nine grandchildren: Theresa Morgan, Robert Schaner, Jr., Justin Schaner, Travis Schaner, Megan Schaner, Jared Schaner, Tonya Schaner, Kristen Schaner, and Michael Schaner; and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son: John C. Schaner; a grandson: Mark Schaner; and seven brothers. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Union Cemetery of Bowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem E.C. Church, 2150 Old 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
