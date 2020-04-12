|
Rev. Vernon Stoop Jr., 92, of Bechtelsville, entered eternal life on April 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Grace (Bowman) Stoop. They were married for 48 years before her passing on March 4, 2002. Born in Leesport, he was a son of the late John and Mabel (Dunkelberger) Stoop. Pastor Stoop served his country honorably, first in the Merchant Marines, and later in the Army during the Korean War. He later attended Albright College and Lancaster Seminary and was ordained as a minister in the United Church of Christ. He served as the pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Church, in Bechtelsville 48 for years. He later became a member at Zion’s Church in Hamburg where he served as a volunteer part time minister. He served as the Executive Director of Focus Renewal Ministries within the United Church of Christ. He also served on the Board of the North American Renewal Services and the Charismatic Concerns Committee. Surviving are his two children: Valerie Stoop, of Bechtelsville; and Bradley Stoop and his wife Brandy, of Frisco, TX; two grandsons, Nicholas Stoop and Julian Matlack; and a sister: JoAnn Carter, of Leesport. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the graveyard of Shepherd of the Hills Church in Bechtelsville. A public Celebration of His Life will be announced when health constraints have ended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Church, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. The Falk Funeral Home in Pennsburg is honored to assist his family with his arrangements. Please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020