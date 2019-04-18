Veronica A. "Ronnie" Bazik, 89, of

Lansford, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Michael S. Bazik, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2010.

Born in Lansford, she was the daughter of the late

Michael P. Serina and Caroline (Cech) Serina. She was a graduate of the former St. Ann's Catholic High School, Class of 1947.

Ronnie had worked as a reading aide and teaching

assistant at the former St. Michael's Parochial School in Lansford, and then for a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit preschool class in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford, having been very active as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and choir member. She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Ronnie was the current District President of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association's (FCSLA) Eastern PA Frances Jakabcin District, current President of local branches S140 and J46 of FCSLA and a former

member of the FCSLA National Court of Appeals. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, former

President of the Panther Valley Golden Agers Club and

former President of the Panther Valley Daughters of Mary.

Ronnie's family would like to recognize and give a special thank you to her caregivers: the nurses and aides from In Home Referral and to her very special neighbors, Mary and Mike Kennedy. Also, many thanks to her team of local

"Angels" who helped her stay independent, the DePuy Family, Mike and Joan Suzadail, the Kamms, Louise Dunstan, Pat McHugh, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Gwen Collevechio.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Bazik, of Reading; her son, Michael Bazik and his wife, Ann, of Drexel Hill, Pa.; grandchildren, Nicole Danise and her husband, John, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Matthew Bazik and his wife, Haylee, of Sarasota, Fla.; a great-grandson, Sean Danise; brother, Frank Serina and his wife, Ann, of Fayetteville, Pa.; sister, Mary O'Neill, of Allentown, Pa.; sister-in-law, Eleanor Zick and her husband, George, of Bethlehem; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Joseph, Cyril,

Michael and Methodius; sisters, Esther Giles and Sister Brenda MSC.

Mass of Christian Burial is on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 12 noon from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at

Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. The Rosary Group will meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. to pray the

rosary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the

Skrabak-Parambo, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.



