Veronica S. Pavlik Veronica S. Pavlik, 101, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully during the evening hours of Tuesday April 21, 2020 in The Highlands of Wyomissing, where she and her husband were one of the original residents. She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank S. Pavlik. Born in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Tomek) Skvoretz. Veronica was predeceased by her eleven siblings, but Aunt Ronnie as she was so affectionately known is survived by many nieces and nephews. Veronica was a very gracious, classy and generous loving lady up until the end. She will be sadly missed. Veronica was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. She was employed by the former AT&T Reading Works for 36 years until her retirement in 1984. A Memorial Mass for Veronica, will be held at a later date due to the quarantine status during this pandemic. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020