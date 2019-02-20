Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki (Ramer) Moyer.

Former West Lawn resident Vicki Lynn (Ramer) Moyer, 63, of Myerstown, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center, Lebanon.

Born in Fort Carson, Colo., she was a daughter of the late Jack Ramer and Marion (Swingler) Miller. She was married for 42 years to her loving husband, Guy W. Moyer.

Nursing was Vicki's true passion in life and she was

dedicated to caring tirelessly for those she considered the "underdog." After graduating from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1988 as a critical nurse assistant, she worked at the hospital for 13 years, primarily caring for those with AIDS, while also volunteering at the Rainbow Home, Reading. She then focused on those homebound by illness, working with Bayada Nurses and Home Instead

Senior Care.

In her free time, Vicki enjoyed the calming power of the beach, especially at Wildwood, great music, NASCAR races and the Chicago Bears. But her greatest love was reserved for her children, both of whom she loved unconditionally. Those who knew Vicki will never forget her radiant smile. She brightened every room she entered, and made everyone instantly feel better.

In addition to her husband, Vicki is survived by her daughter, Crystal L. Moyer, Richland, Pa.; her sisters, Tracy Miller, Florida; and Toni Nuernburg, wife of Douglas,

Minnesota; and the real light of her life, her grandson, Austin Arnold. Also surviving is Vicki's longtime close friend, Cece Wagner, Wyomissing.

She was predeceased by a son, Jason J. Moyer; and two grandsons, Mason Scott Guistwite and Brodie Arnold.

A Celebration of Vicki's Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vicki's honor may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



