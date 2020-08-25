1/1
Vicky L. Hess
Vicky L. Hess Sister Vicky L. Hess, 60, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, August 24th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Allentown. Vicky was born in Reading, on December 8, 1959, a daughter of the late Jacqueline (Riedel) and Eugene Hafer. She was the wife of Ernest C. Hess. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Pottsville Branch. She graduated from Reading High School. Vicky served as the Pottsville branch missionary from July 21, 2019 till present, she was baptized in the church in 2002; Vicky and Ernest’s marriage was sealed in Washington DC in 2003. She had a great love of children and family. In addition to her husband, Vicky is also survived by her brother, Michael K., husband of Suzanne Hafer. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. Also, “adopted” daughter Gypsy Williams. A Religious Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 28th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 11:00 - 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
