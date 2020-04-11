|
|
Victor Ulrich, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020 at his residence. Born in Noodle Doosie, he was the son of the late Irvin and Pearl (Moyer) Ulrich. Victor was the husband of Michalene (Orth) Ulrich, whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Victor served in the United States Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for BD Diefenderfer and Brothers. In addition to his wife, Michalene, Victor is survived by his daughters, Karin (Ulrich) Long, wife of Randy, of Exeter and Dawn (Ulrich) Lutz, wife of Darrell, of Sinking Spring, his 2 grandchildren, Desiree Lutz and Kristyn (Long) Gruver, wife of Andrew, of Mohnton, and his sister, Shirley (Ulrich) Shimp, of West Wyomissing. He is preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020