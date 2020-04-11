Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Ulrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Ulrich Obituary
Victor Ulrich, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020 at his residence. Born in Noodle Doosie, he was the son of the late Irvin and Pearl (Moyer) Ulrich. Victor was the husband of Michalene (Orth) Ulrich, whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Victor served in the United States Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for BD Diefenderfer and Brothers. In addition to his wife, Michalene, Victor is survived by his daughters, Karin (Ulrich) Long, wife of Randy, of Exeter and Dawn (Ulrich) Lutz, wife of Darrell, of Sinking Spring, his 2 grandchildren, Desiree Lutz and Kristyn (Long) Gruver, wife of Andrew, of Mohnton, and his sister, Shirley (Ulrich) Shimp, of West Wyomissing. He is preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -