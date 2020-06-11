Victor Wisniewski

Victor W. Wisniewski, 77 of North Carolina, formally of Reading, PA passed away of a broken heart in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He talked to his wife, Mary, of 55 years for the last time on Sunday and was informed that she was passing. She did pass the afternoon of June 2, 2020 hours after his passing. We’re not sure if we’ve ever known greater love than that of our parents. Through thick and thin and everywhere in between...they couldn’t live or die without each other. Born in Poland to the late Stanislaw Wisniewski who passed away when Victor was a small child and Anna (Ramotowski) Wisniewski-Lesinski on June 29, 1942. When Victor was 16 years old, he came to America, specifically the south side of Reading which, at that time, was the Polish section of the city. He learned to speak English without any hesitation and learned his trait that carried him until his retirement. Victor was a butcher/meat cutter and worked in many local grocery stores including A&P, Ciotti Markets and most recently PathMark from which he retired in 1995. He was a member of St Therese Roman Catholic Church, Mooresville, NC and St. Ignatius Loyola church, Sinking Spring, PA. Victor was a member of The Knights of Columbus. Victor was extremely proud of his Polish heritage but even more proud to say he was an American. He loved polka dances, the Phillies and his favorite player Greg Luzinski, the Eagles and Ron Jaworski, riding his Harley and his favorite pastimes fishing and boating. He had a wonderful personality. There wasn’t a person who met him that didn’t like him. He was survived by his wife Mary J. (Smolen) Wisniewski for a few hours after his death. He is survived by his daughter Melanie wife of Dennis Carr, son Gene, son Christian husband of Jacqueline. Grandchildren Alexa, Nicholas, Alec, Austin, Julia and Aidan. He is also survived by his sisters Halina and Stella. Also, half-sisters Barbara Kurtz and Bogda Starvarski. As well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great nephew. Victor is predeceased by his son Stanislaw “Stas”, sisters Danusia and Wanda, stepfather Frank Lesinski and half-brother Richard Lesinski. Pop is also survived by the friends of his children whom he called his own. Na zdrowie Pop!



