Victoria Guinther
1939 - 2020
Victoria T. Guinther, 81 passed away Friday July 24, 2020 in her residence with her family near her side. Victoria was born in Shamokin, PA on May 14, 1939 a daughter of the late Charles and Victoria (Zarski) Wilk. Victoria was a faithful member of Holy Guardian Angels RCC, and a long list of her many accomplishments in her life which include; certified registered nurse practitioner, nursing director at multiple facilities, head of St Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and she held various positions and degrees in the medical field until retirement. Surviving is her daughter Valerie Ann Miller, son-in-law Kevin Miller, granddaughter Sara Victoria Miller, her loving partner Gene Hassler, his daughters; Kathy Hertzog, Karen Hassler, and son, Mark Hassler, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Victoria's siblings; Albina Kaylor, Charlotte Batistoni, Charles Wilk, Jr., and Julia Gudleski. Victoria was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Rovito. Services were private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton was honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
