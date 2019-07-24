Victoria A. (Dinino) Hetrick, age 73, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.

She was born July 22, 1945 in Reading, Pa., to the late Elmer and Rose (Augustine) Dinino. Victoria was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville Eagles # 2374 ladies auxiliary and the Columbus Rd. VFW # 7459 ladies auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Hetrick Sr.; a daughter, Rosemary Malatesta; three sons: Larry Jr. (Stephanie), Brian (Jill) and Steve (Lorie) Hetrick; a sister, Maria Brockhouse; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers: Sandy, Gene, Bill, Elmer and John Dinino; two sisters, Adele Dinino and Luana (Dinino) Uhler.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27th at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests monetary donations be made to ease the financial burden of her grandson, Steven Hetrick, pending double lung

transplant necessary due to his long battle with cystic

fibrosis. Heartfelt check donations can be made out to Steve or Lorie Hetrick (reference) in Memory of Victoria Hetrick and mail to: Superior/Sugardale Credit Union P.O. Box 7423 Canton, OH 44705.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414.



