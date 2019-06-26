Vincent R. Eshelman Sr., 85, of

Shillington, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of Kathleen N. (Pounder) Eshelman for 38 years. Born

January 25, 1934, in Reading, he was the son of the late Luther A. and Lydia E. (Good) Eshelman. He had been a minister at the United Church of Christ and worked for Bollman Hat factory until he retired.

Along with his wife, Vincent is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Jeni) M. Eberhardt and Kimberly (Kim) Siegel, wife of Kirk S. Siegel; and sons: Vincent R. Eshelman Jr., Barry Eshelman and Michael Eshelman. He is also survived by several grandchildren including Alora Siegel and Kirk Siegel, husband of Michelle Siegel.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Hodges.

There will be a memorial service at Pleasant View

Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608 on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and

