Vincent A. Ferraro Vincent A. Ferraro, Jr., 29, of Penn Twp., passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Laura J. Matrisciano-Voith, wife of David H. Voith, Leesport and Vincent A. Ferraro, husband of Gail L. (Behrle) Ferraro, Mohnton. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 2009, while at Schuylkill Valley he was a part of the Berks Career and Technology Center’s Diesel Mechanic program. He received his CDL and had various Diesel Mechanic training. Vincent worked as a master diesel mechanic at Berman Freightliner, Leesport. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, and dirt bikes. He loved trucks. He also loved dinners and holidays with family. Vincent will always be remembered as a polite and respectful young man, who loved life. He will certainly be missed by his wide circle of family and friends. Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters: Vinessa A. Ferraro, and Renee M. Ferraro, both of Leesport; paternal grandparents: Linda and Samuel Ferraro, Mohnton; maternal grandmother: Marianne Matrisciano, Cape Coral, FL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loyal companion: Zoey. Celebration of Life Tribute Services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Caron Foundation, Attn: Caron Development Office 243 N. Galen Hall Rd. Wernersville, PA 19565 in memory of Vincent A. Ferraro, Jr. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
