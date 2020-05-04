Vincent Loeb
Vincent C. Loeb, 70, of Bethel, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Penn State Health St Joseph's Hospital. He was born on March 3, 1950 to the late Marion Loeb in Reading, PA. Vincent was a fun loving man who worked for Lower Heidelberg Township for 40 years as a road laborer.He also loved working on old cars and taking care of his pet birds. His memory will always be cherished by all. Vincent is survived by his loving companion, Gloria Hoffman of Bethel of almost 50 years. He is also survived by two brothers, Gary Loeb of Hamburg and Terry Loeb of Bernville and four sisters, Dawn Hoagland wife of Roger of Pottsville, MaryAnn Loeb of Jonestown, Ivy Moyer of Lebanon and Candy Sweigert and many nieces and nephews, including a niece Brandy O'Brien whom he raised as his daughter. In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl "Butch" Loeb, Eileen Jane Loeb and Racine Schieder. Funeral Services will be held privately at the request of the family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, Pennsylvania . Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
