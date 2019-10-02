|
Vincent R. McFadden, Jr. Vincent R. McFadden, Jr., 82, of 136 Virginia Lane Kulpmont, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. Born on June 8, 1937 in Mt. Carmel he was the son of the late Vincent R. McFadden, Sr. and Catherine (Dunlavey) McFadden. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel grade school and Catholic High in Mt. Carmel. Vincent honorably served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from December 12, 1956 until June 1, 1959. On November 8, 1958 in the former St. Peter's Church in Mt. Carmel, he married Marie B. (Corona) McFadden who survives. He retired as a supervisor from Graterford State Correctional Institution. Vincent was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. His hobby was collecting remote controlled cars, fixing them and donating them to others. His family was most important in his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Vince most enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's activities/sporting events which lead to a passion in photography. hobby. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Sandra K. Griffin-Bukoskey and her husband Thomas of South Carolina; two sons, Vince R. McFadden and his wife Cindy of Wernersville and Robert T. McFadden and his wife Chris of Wayne, NJ; three grandsons, Ryan C. McFadden and his wife Lacey of Lancaster, Bradley M. McFadden and his wife Jennifer of Philadelphia and Jonathan R. Griffin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; granddaughter, McKayla S. Bukoskey and two great grandsons, Milo R. Griffin and Riley P. McFadden; one brother, Francis McFadden and his wife Sue of Mt. Carmel, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his son Dennis McFadden; three sisters, Patricia Homa, Catherine Clark and Shelia Zataveski and one brother, Joseph McFadden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, Pastor as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held on Monday morning from 9:00 am until 10:45 am in the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 South Market Street, Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III Supervisor has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 47 South Market Street, Mt. Carmel, PA 17851.
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019