Viola M. Rothenberger, 95, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, where she resided. Born on August 13, 1924, in Blandon, she was the daughter of the late Hunter and Gertrude (Fisher) Burkey. She was the wife of the late Wayne L. Rothenberger, who passed away April 7, 1984, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Viola is survived by her daughters, Sharen A., widow of Jay C. Becker, of Blandon; and Raydell M., wife of Brendle J. Stufflet, of Lenhartsville. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; as well as a brother, Jerry Rothermel, of Blandon. She is predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Viola enjoyed playing bingo, being out for breakfast and coffee and going to the mountains with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Funeral services will be held at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Sara Hertzog officiating. There will be a viewing an hour and a half prior to the time of service. Interment at Salem Shalters Cemetery, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020