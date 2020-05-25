Viola M. Ruth of Wernersville, formerly of Elizabethtown and Bernville, died on May 23, 2020 at age 100. Born April 5, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Rose Degler. She was predeceased by her husband Robert F. Ruth. Viola also was predeceased in death by her sister, Grace Moll, and her brother Lester Degler. Cherishing her memory, Viola is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Chris Ruth of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren, Alison Houck and Andrea Ruth of Richmond, VA, and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by sisters-in-law, Grace Degler and Jane Ruth, and several nieces and nephews, and two step-daughters, Mary Tabalone of Mohnton and Barbara Jackson of Suffolk, VA. Viola was a member of the Elizabethtown United Church of Christ. She was a devoted mother and a strong-willed woman who lived a full, rich life devoting her talents to taking care of her family and those she loved and cared for. Viola treasured the simple life, visiting with family and friends. Her pleasant smile charmed the hearts of many and she will be deeply missed. In her memory, please consider donating to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, PA. Funeral service and burial at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private. “Till memory fades and life departs, you will live forever in our hearts.” Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 26, 2020.