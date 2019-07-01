Violet M. Delp, 86, of Delp Lane,

Schuylkill Haven (Washington Twp.), passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at home.

Born on June 14, 1933, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Edna (Lienbach) Schadler. She was affiliated with Spies Lutheran Church, Reading. Violet worked at Ontelaunee Orchard in Leesport, and then owned Bargain Boutique.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Leon Schadler, and sister, Dora.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Norman D. Delp; three sons: Steven and wife Penny Delp; Timothy and Kathy Delp, both of Pine Grove; Daniel and wife Tracey Delp, of Selingsgrove; two daughters, Marcie and husband Bill

Appelt, of Mocksville, N.C., Karen and husband Rich Loveless of Shillington; 6 grandchildren: Eric, Ben, Meghan, Alex, Emili and Austin; 7 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Chase, Joey, Tommy, Everly, Killian and River; sisters and brother: Barbara Perez, Kathryn Heffner, Peggy, Sharon, and Douglas.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA., 17963 with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a viewing on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven.

