Violet J. (Cantrell) Robb Violet J. (Cantrell) Robb, 77, of Richmond Township, formerly of Longswamp Township, died surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020, in the residence of her son, where she recently resided. She was the widow of Donald J. Robb, who died January 19, 2003. Violet was born in Paynesville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard F. and Violia (Baker) Cantrell. Violet was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bowers. Violet was first employed many years at the former Royal Manufacturing, Alburtis, then was employed as a Nurse Aide at The Lutheran Home at Topton, from 1987 to 2000. Then from 2003 to 2007 she worked as a machine operator for Specialty Millworks, Inc., Topton. Violet enjoyed attending Bible study, gardening, volunteering her time and talents at Hope Lutheran, spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Violet is survived by two sons: Daniel J., husband of Christine (Guerrero) Robb, Kutztown; and Leonard F., husband of Kelly R. (Riegel) Robb, Mertztown Other survivors include brothers: Chester R. Cantrell, Brenton, WV; James J. Cantrell, Brenton, WV; Spencer T. Cantrell, Pineville, WV; Herman E. Cantrell, Brenton, WV; and Carl S. Cantrell, Rockview, WV. There are four grandchildren: Megan L. (Robb), wife of Benjamin N. Hatfield; Blue A. Martin; Shane L. Robb; and Corey J. Gross. There are also three great granddaughters: Maryann M. Hatfield; Allison G.Hatfield; and Lacey N. Hatfield. A funeral service to celebrate Violet’s life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers, with Reverend Althea Albright and Reverend Elizabeth Haines, officiating. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. A viewing will be held Thursday evening January 23, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The family requests contribtuions be made in Violet’s memory to the memorial fund of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 88, Bowers, PA 19511-0088. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020