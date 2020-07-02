Violet Mae (Klingaman) Bryan Violet Mae (Klingaman) Bryan, 88, of Landis Store, died July 1, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor, Montgomery County. Born, August 15, 1931, in Catasauqua, PA, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Hemerly) Klingaman. Violet was employed as a nursing assistant with Montgomery County Geriatric Center “Johnson Home”, where she retired from after 15 years. After retirement she was employed as a foster grandparent at Pine Forge Elementary Center. She was also a nanny for a local family for 10 years. An avid walker, she loved walking at Valley Forge; she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as a fan of the Beastie Boys. She is survived by her two children: Renee M., wife of Rob Geuines of Apache, OK; and Randall M. Bryan, fiancé of Karen K. Keller-Freese of Jim Thorpe. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Keena M. Bryan, fiancée of James Shupp; Kodie M. Bryan, Kameron M. Bryan and Robbie Geuines. There are also three siblings: Randy, husband of Harriett Klingaman of Trexlertown; Earl, husband of Shirley Klingaman of Deer Lodge, MT; and George Klingaman of Bangor, PA. Violet was preceded in death by her son, Roger Bryan, who died in 2017, and by two brothers and seven sisters. Services will be held Thursday, July 16 th at 11 a.m. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Disabled Veterans of America, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
