Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
610 Pine Street,
Bally, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
610 Pine Street,
Bally, PA
View Map
a lifelong resident of Barto, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. She was 86. She was born in Barto, on September 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Frank A. and Mary S. (Grill) Miller. Violet was employed all her working life with Bally Ribbon Mills. She was also a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Bally, Pa. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Miller, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who she loved and prayed for daily. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Alma M. and Joseph M. Stahl, Emma G. and Stanley D. Schott, William and Marie Miller, Howard C. and Elsie Miller, James Miller, Sallie Miller, John Miller and Evelyn and Clark Yergey. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 610 Pine Street, Bally, PA 19503. Celebrant will be Rev. Martin F. Kern. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
