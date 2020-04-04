|
Virginia Ann Hoffert Virginia Ann Hoffert, 80, of Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, passed away April 1, 2020 at 4:25 PM in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient. She was the wife of Leonard C. Hoffert, Sr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Fred A. Miller and Mary (Lyons) Miller Barnett. She worked in the deli department at the former Shillington Thriftway. She was a 1957 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a life member of Brecknock Fire Company. Virginia was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, knitting and loved her cat Molly. She found happiness in taking care of dad, cooking and doing whatever she could for her family. Surviving in addition to her husband is her children – Michael A. Hoffert and wife Lori, of Shillington, Timothy A. Hoffert and wife Karen, of Lawrenceburg, TN, Leonard C. Hoffert, Jr. and wife Kerri, Shillington, Joanne L. Hartrapft, Denver, PA, and another daughter. There is also 7 Grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, Brothers – Bud Miller and wife Eileen, Exeter Twp., and Jerry Miller and wife Diane, Spring Township. Graveside services were held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. Please remember Virginia by making a contribution in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Hoffert family. We will forever miss her smiling face and loving nature, she always made us smile. We love you mom and know you have taken your place in heaven. You are our angel, we love you! www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020