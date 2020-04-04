Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hoffert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Hoffert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. Hoffert Obituary
Virginia Ann Hoffert Virginia Ann Hoffert, 80, of Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, passed away April 1, 2020 at 4:25 PM in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient. She was the wife of Leonard C. Hoffert, Sr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Fred A. Miller and Mary (Lyons) Miller Barnett. She worked in the deli department at the former Shillington Thriftway. She was a 1957 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a life member of Brecknock Fire Company. Virginia was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, knitting and loved her cat Molly. She found happiness in taking care of dad, cooking and doing whatever she could for her family. Surviving in addition to her husband is her children – Michael A. Hoffert and wife Lori, of Shillington, Timothy A. Hoffert and wife Karen, of Lawrenceburg, TN, Leonard C. Hoffert, Jr. and wife Kerri, Shillington, Joanne L. Hartrapft, Denver, PA, and another daughter. There is also 7 Grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, Brothers – Bud Miller and wife Eileen, Exeter Twp., and Jerry Miller and wife Diane, Spring Township. Graveside services were held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. Please remember Virginia by making a contribution in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Hoffert family. We will forever miss her smiling face and loving nature, she always made us smile. We love you mom and know you have taken your place in heaven. You are our angel, we love you! www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -