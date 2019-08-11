|
|
Virginia "Gini" Anderson, 95, of Spring Township, left this life to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born to Slovenian immigrants, Antony and Mary (Pavlin) Kosmerl, and was the youngest daughter of a large family. In 1943, she graduated from Reading High School with a diploma in business. In 1953, she married Herbert T. Anderson, and was widowed seven years later.
She was employed by the Department of Public
Assistance, from which she retired in 1987.
Gini loved to travel! She visited relatives in Panama and New Zealand, had opportunities to travel Europe, and saw parts of the United States with her traveling buddies:
Emma, Esther and Ida. Her greatest adventure was tent camping with her children across the United States.
She also enjoyed reading her well-worn Bible, cookbooks and mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles and watching TV game shows. She was known as an excellent cook and baker.
She is survived by her children: Mary V. Anderson, Carol A. Williamson and Thomas H. Anderson, husband of Carol A. (Debkowski) Anderson. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Rand A. Williamson and Marny L.
Williamson Shope, wife of Damian Shope; and two great-grandchildren, Samuel Williamson and Cylas Shope. She will be greatly missed by her other relatives and church family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 West Windsor St., Reading, PA, 19601.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at noon, officiated by Rev. Eleanor Hart Garner.
Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019