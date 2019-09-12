|
Virginia Mae (Loeper) Arentz, 93, passed away September 10, 2019, at her Reading home, surrounded by her children.
Her husband, George F. Arentz, died on
September 10, 1991. They were married on November 24, 1951, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Philip W. and Margaret (Mayer) Loeper. She was a 1943 graduate of Central Catholic High School.
Virginia aided the war efforts, working at the Reading Airport and was later employed as a secretary by the
Metropolitan Edison Company.
She was a 60-year, active member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Virginia enjoyed music, being an early member of the "Sweet Adelines" singing group. She embraced her faith, was devoted to her family and quickly became the
matriarch of the family, which took on new meaning after George's death. Nothing brought her more joy than sharing time and memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by five children: Janet (John C.)
Jackson, Muhlenberg Township; George M. Arentz,
Reading; Karen (William M.) Sterner, Reading; Joseph P. (Lori) Arentz, Stevens; and Susan A. Stambaugh, Hanover; three siblings: John (Margaret Jean) Loeper; Philip
(Helen) Loeper, Albuquerque, N.M.; and Thomas
(Margaret) Loeper, Va.; fifteen grandchildren: Matthew,
Joseph, Sarah (Smith) Jackson, Rachel (Hill), and Nadine Arentz, Elizabeth (Parks), Allison (Meckly), Julie, and
Benjamin Sterner, Geoffrey, Nolan, Philip Arentz, and
Meghan, Tessa and Ellen Stambaugh; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: Robert, Carl and Paul Loeper, Elizabeth (Francis) McDonald and
Jeanette (Robert) Rubright.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,
September 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA, 19607, or Sisters of the Most Precious Blood Convent, 1094 Welsh Road, Reading, 19607. Our gratitude to Heartland Hospice and Lisa Rock for their care and support.
Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.