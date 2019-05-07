Virginia M. (Drey) Brophy, 92, passed away peacefully at Berks Heim on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Alice (Neider) Drey. She was the widow of James T. Brophy, who passed in 1972, and her family takes great comfort knowing she is reunited with her husband and their daughter, Cynthia, who passed in 2013.

A graduate of the former Shillington High School, Ginny was a terrific homemaker who was deeply devoted to her family. She was simply the kindest, friendliest and most loving person, never having a bad word to say about anyone. Ginny led a very good, long life, and especially enjoyed

traveling to Disney World with her family. She was a

longtime member of St. Ignatius Loyola RC Parish, Whitfield.

Ginny is survived by her son, Thomas, husband of Bonnie, Pennside; and her brother, Ronald Drey. She was also a

fabulous "Gran" to grandchildren: Shannon, Scott, Adam, Benjamin and Amiee; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and daughter, Ginny was

predeceased by eight siblings.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Gethsemane Cemetery, Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at donatenow.heart.org/Donate.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



