Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Stein) Dasher.

Virginia K. Dasher, age 97, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, in Manorcare Health Services,

Laureldale.

She was the wife of the late Marion R. Dasher, who passed in 2011. Born in

Kutztown, the daughter of the late Earl Stein and Ellen (Kieffer) Stein.

She was a graduate of Kutztown High School and

studied two years at the former St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. During World War II she worked at the U.S. Army Quartermaster Depot in Kutztown. Virginia had worked at many different types of jobs from a floor lady at the former Baronet Leather, Reading, a waitress at Dairy Land in Muhlenberg, to salesperson at the American Greeting Card Company. She was an active member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church, Fleetwood, and Trinity

Bible Church, Blandon. Every Saturday she faithfully

visited guests in area nursing homes. During family

gatherings she was known for her baked beans and candied sweet potatoes.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Susanne M.

(Dasher), widow of Neil D. Schlegel; and Sherlaine M. (Dasher), widow of Gerald R. Bondoch, both of Reading.

Also surviving are two grandsons, Steven D. Schlegel and his wife, Christine, of Arizona; and Christopher M. Schlegel and his wife, Rosemary, of Reading. Five great-grand-

children: Amanda,Taylor, Jillian, Alexander and Aaron; two great- great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden.

Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Steward Stein.

A visitation will be Thursday, April 18th, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral service at noon at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street,

Fleetwood. Burial will be in St. Paul's Union Cemetery, Fleetwood.

Online condolences for the family may be made at

www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



