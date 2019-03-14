Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Jahimiak) Diehl.

Virginia K. Diehl, 99, of Wernersville, passed away March 10, 2019, in her

residence.

She was the wife of the late Major Bruce E. Diehl, who passed away October 11, 2015. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing.

Born in La Crosse, Wis., she was a

daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Kubley) Jahimiak. Ginny attended La Crosse State College and served on the staff of the American Red Cross, serving in

Washington, D.C., and in the Azores Islands, Portugal. She later transferred to "Special Services" with the military where she helped set up

recreation centers and entertainers, like Bob Hope and others for the troops to enjoy.

She married in 1951 and returned to Texas with her

husband, Bruce, and later to Europe, and then back to the States in 1960. Once stateside, Ginny worked as secretary to the President of Armour & Co., secretary for the

Environmental Protection Agency and secretary to the Dean of Kutztown University.

She was an active member of Women's Auxiliary Club in Wernersville and the TPA.

She is survived by her son, Walter Bruce Diehl, Pinellas Park, Fla.; and several special friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

predeceased by her sisters: Catherine Fuller, Jeanne Marie Jahimiak; and her brother, James Jahimiak.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Interment will take place in Arlington

National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Flowers are welcome, or contributions can be made to , , VA Regional Office, Manheim St. and Wissahickon, Ave., Phila., PA 19101-2938. www.kleefuneralhome.com



