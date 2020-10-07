1/2
Virginia Domico
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Domico Virginia Domico, 100, passed away in her daughter’s Birdsboro residence, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Bruce W. Owens who passed in 1947, and of Joseph W. Domico who passed in 1997. Born in 1920 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Hattie (Clark) Drabenstadt. She graduated from Reading High School in 1938 and attended the Reading Business Institute. Virginia worked as an Executive Secretary at MetEd for many years. Virginia was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She loved time spent sewing, reading, or at the beach. She was an avid sports fan, especially of her Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Most of all, Virginia loved time spent with her family. Virginia will be remembered by her children: Michael L. Owens (Patricia) of Whitfield, and JoAnn (Domico) Kellar (Mark) of Birdsboro; her eight grandchildren; and her nine greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by her children Brian Owens and Patricia D. (Owens) Sechrist, who is survived by her husband, Thomas Sechrist of Wyomissing; and her sisters, Ruth and Betty. Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, 5153 Kutztown Rd, Temple. Burial at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Lancaster Co., will be private due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be offered to Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved