Virginia Domico Virginia Domico, 100, passed away in her daughter’s Birdsboro residence, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Bruce W. Owens who passed in 1947, and of Joseph W. Domico who passed in 1997. Born in 1920 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Hattie (Clark) Drabenstadt. She graduated from Reading High School in 1938 and attended the Reading Business Institute. Virginia worked as an Executive Secretary at MetEd for many years. Virginia was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She loved time spent sewing, reading, or at the beach. She was an avid sports fan, especially of her Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Most of all, Virginia loved time spent with her family. Virginia will be remembered by her children: Michael L. Owens (Patricia) of Whitfield, and JoAnn (Domico) Kellar (Mark) of Birdsboro; her eight grandchildren; and her nine greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by her children Brian Owens and Patricia D. (Owens) Sechrist, who is survived by her husband, Thomas Sechrist of Wyomissing; and her sisters, Ruth and Betty. Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, 5153 Kutztown Rd, Temple. Burial at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Lancaster Co., will be private due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be offered to Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609.



